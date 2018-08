Helicopter Goes Down Outside of Kindred

Indications are the pilot was not injured.

KINDRED, ND — A helicopter went down late Thursday morning just outside of Kindred, ND.

No injuries have been reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration says that the crash involved a Schweizer Hughes 269C helicopter. F.A.A. spokesman Tony Molinaro says the helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances. The FAA will be on the scene to begin an investigation. The Kindred Fire Dept. and the Cass County Sheriff’s Dept. were among those on the scene.

KVRR has a crew headed to the location and will have updates both on line and tonight on KVRR Local News at 6:00 p.m.

The crash occurred at 165th Avenue SE & 51st Street SE, just south of Fargo.