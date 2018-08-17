Governor Candidates Debate Rural Minnesota Issues

Three days after winning their party’s primary for Minnesota governor, Tim Walz and Jeff Johnson show voters their priorities for the state.

The candidates debated their views on Twin Cities Public Television on Friday.

They were asked about the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota divide with funding. Both know what it’s like to live in rural Minnesota since Johnson is a Detroit Lakes native and Walz lives in Mankato.

“One of the things that helped an equalization and help communities be able to both in education and community service is be able to deliver. We have local government aid. That was decimated back in 2003. Jeff got to cast the deciding vote and ironically enough Gov. Pawlenty signed it that took a large chunk out of local government aid,” Congressman Tim Walz, a Democrat, said.

“We’re seeing a very large chunk of that money go to Minneapolis, St. Paul and Duluth. I don’t like to pit one part of the state against another, but those three cities don’t need help from taxpayers in greater Minnesota,” Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson, a Republican, said.

There was plenty of sharing of ideas between the politicians. They also took part in another debate in Nisswa co-sponsored by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and the North Central Carpenters Union.