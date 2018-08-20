Class of 2022 Wraps of Welcome Week with Some Bison Traditions to Kick off the School Year

The class lined up so their bodies formed the letters NDSU while a picture was taken from the top of a building

FARGO, N.D. — Welcome week celebrations are wrapping up at NDSU and the class of 2022 took their signature NDSU picture.

The class lined up so their bodies formed the letters NDSU while a picture was taken from the top of a building.

For the last time as a class, students heard from the student body president and vice president for some final words of wisdom.

The president of NDSU encouraged students to take on these next four years.

Then the marching band filled the air with music.

“It is so exciting. The new students really bring an energy to campus and I think everyone here just loves the very first day because everything is new and fresh even if we’ve worked here for many, many years they do bring that energy and remind us why we do what we do here,” said Angela Seeward-Marquardt, the Student Success Programs Associate Director.

Today is the last day of welcome week activities before classes start tomorrow.