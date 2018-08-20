UND Volleyball Focused on Self-Improvement Heading into 2018

UND hits the court with the Green & White scrimmage Tuesday.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The back–to–back Big Sky volleyball tournament champions have a new mountain to climb. The North Dakota volleyball team was pegged to finish second in the preseason poll in their inaugural year in the Summit League.

The Fighting Hawks will be entering new territory… The team has never played at five of the eight Summit League opponents venue’s before. Despite that, the squad doesn’t want to look toward the new challenges that await them, but rather focus on themselves heading into the season.

“I think we’re really a work in progress. That was kind of the plan,” head coach Mark Pryor said. “We knew we were going to be new. We said, ‘Let’s take these first two, three weeks to try and figure some things out.’ There might be three or four different lineups.”

UND also had three players named to the conference players to watch list including junior outside hitter Ashley Brueggeman.

“We’ve been really focused on what we’re doing on the court and not as much about what other teams are doing,” Brueggeman stated. “We’re really excited about the new conference, but we’re not focusing on the new teams we’re going to be playing. We’re focusing on how we’re going to succeed.”

UND hits the court with the Green and White scrimmage on Tuesday night at the Betty.