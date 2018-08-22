Miss North Dakota Gets Special Sendoff for Miss America 2019

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Miss North Dakota got a special sendoff before she heads off to Atlantic City to compete in Miss America 2019.

Katie Olson talked about what’s in store her over the next couple of weeks and previewed her wardrobe. If you want to see the fancy dresses, you’ll have to wait until the actual competition.

The send–off also had desserts to enjoy, photo opportunities, and a card station where people could write good luck letters for Olson.

“I’m just so excited. I think the worst part is waiting to get there, so I’m excited just to get there, unpack and get ready for the two weeks. My heart is just filled with gratitude, and I’m so thankful and honored,” Olson said.

The Miss America competition will air on September 9.