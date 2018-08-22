RedHawks Release Slugger Keury De La Cruz for Off-The-Field Incident

De La Cruz was cited in a police report for assault after the game Tuesday night

FARGO, N.D. — Tensions were high between the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and Sioux City Explorers after the benches cleared three times in the first two games of their series.

Keury De La Cruz was at the center of things each time, and the escalation yielded charges filed against him.

De La Cruz is charged with assualt after allegedly punching a Sioux City player after Tuesday’s game.

The RedHawks responded by releasing him.

“Keury’s conduct last night is not condoned by RedHawks and isn’t what our team is about or how we represent the community,” RedHawks manager Michael Schlact said in a statement. “He’s a veteran ballplayer who has contributed to our offense, but I had to do what’s in the best interest of the entire organization. I thank Keury for his time with the RedHawks and wish him the best moving forward.”

The bad blood began on Monday after De La Cruz hit a go-ahead home run and carried the bat to first base with him.

Sioux City first baseman Dean Green took exception, meeting De La Cruz at home plate with the bat, and eventually the benches cleared.

On Tuesday, a pitch was throw behind the RedHawks slugger, and he viewed it as intentional, arguing his case to the home-plate umpire.

Later in the at bat, with a 3-2 count, the pitch was high and inside near De La Cruz’s face. He walked slowly to first base, making comments to the visiting dugout before eventually walking directly toward Green at first base while taking off his helmet.

The benches cleared again.

The on-field tensions died down as the RedHawks ultimately lost 19-5 before the alleged assault happened after the game.

De La Cruz was batting .275 with 15 home runs on the season.