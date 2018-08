RedHawks Drop Rubber Game against First-Place Sioux City

FARGO, N.D. — On the day Keury De La Cruz was released from the team, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks failed to put together enough offense.

They fell 7-3.

Brandon Barker gave up six runs on 13 hits in six innings to get the loss.

The RedHawks travel to Gary Southshore for a four-game series beginning with a doubleheader Thursday night.