Artists from Across the Country Look to Inspire at Island Park Art Show

There are 125 artists that were selected by a jury that took part this year

FARGO, N.D. — At every turn, people find different treasures inside Island Park that can make for a lifetime of memories and fascination.

“It’s the new and beautiful imaginative crafts that people come up with. We love the new designs, and we always seem to find, even though our house is full of crafts, we always find an area for a special craft,” said Bruce Thomas of Horace.

But just as the art is interesting to the observer, the artists at the Island Park Art Show love the chance to put their creativity on display.

“It just makes me feel good. I’m always changing my work around. Everything I do I make, nobody does my work. I touch everything alone, and that’s the way I feel. I’m old school as you might say,” said Alex Zabes, an artist who took part in this year’s show.

Zabes hails from California, but sets up shop in Fergus Falls every summer.

Working as an artist for the 40 years, he says he never stops working.

“That’s what makes me happy, so that’s why I’m always working. Even when I’m at the show, I work at the show also. You see some people reading a book or whatever, but for me, working keeps my energy up,” said Zabes.

There are 125 vendors at this year’s art show, representing 12 different states.

People who help put together the show, hope artists from far away inspire those in the metro to explore their imagination.

“People should take some of that home and live with it. And that’s what’s fun. We get to bring all these makers, and it’s stuff you can wear, stuff you can hang, and it’s stuff that can inspire you to do something more,” said Carolyn Boutain, the Enterprise Director for the Fargo Park District.

As the art show keeps on rolling, the artists will keep their innovation flowing.

“We enjoy coming back to this show every year. There’s always a good crowd, a good buying crowd, and people are always friendly and happy, and it seems like a good time to be here,” said Paul Nielsen of The Toy Maker, one of the vendors at this year’s show.

The Island Park Art Show continues Sunday from 10 to 5 with live musical performances, food trucks, and other chances to see the art on display.