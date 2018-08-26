Davenport Community Hit Hard After Severe Weather: Houses Damaged, Cars Totaled and Windows Shattered

Around 2:30 this morning, many people saw hail ranging from ping pong to golf ball to tennis ball size
Jessie Cohen,

DAVENPORT, N.D. — The Davenport community is slowly starting to recover after last night’s dorm did some significant damage.

Around 2:30 this morning, many people saw hail ranging from ping pong to golf ball to tennis ball size.

Families we talked with say the siding on many homes is wrecked and looks like a shot gun had gone to town on the properties.

A few windows were cracked and some car windows were blown out.

Other cars totaled from dents left on the vehicles.

“We woke up and it sounded like the house was going to come down from all the hail and I haven’t seen this much hail here for the 27 years that I’ve been around here that I remember anyways but it lasted a lot longer than I think what most hail spells go,” said Dena Flom, of Davenport.

Many people were away for the weekend so they are coming home to find the damage.

Related Post

Communities Honor National Homeless Persons’...
One Man Dead and Two Officers on Administrative Le...
MN Sunday Liquor Could Mean Business Loss for Farg...
Police Issue Warning to the Community After Stabbi...

You Might Like

Back to School with KVRR News Team

FARGO, N.D. -- It's back to school and that means picture time. Whether it's in front of your house, loading the bus or the standard school pictures, we've all got them so we…