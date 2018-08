PRELIMINARY LOCAL STORM REPORT for August 26th

PRELIMINARY LOCAL STORM REPORT...SUMMARY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE EASTERN ND/GRAND FORKS ND 1202 PM CDT MON AUG 27 2018 ..TIME... ...EVENT... ...CITY LOCATION... ...LAT.LON... ..DATE... ....MAG.... ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. ...SOURCE.... ..REMARKS.. 0110 AM HAIL TOWER CITY 46.93N 97.68W 08/26/2018 E0.88 INCH CASS ND PUBLIC PICTURE RELAYED THROUGH LOCAL MEDIA SHOWS NICKEL SIZED HAIL. 0210 AM HAIL DAVENPORT 46.71N 97.07W 08/26/2018 E2.50 INCH CASS ND PUBLIC PUBLIC REPORTS 2 - 2.5 INCH HAIL WITH DAMAGE TO CAR AND BARN. RELAYED THROUGH LOCAL MEDIA, TIME ESTIMATED BASED ON RADAR. 0210 AM HAIL DAVENPORT 46.71N 97.07W 08/26/2018 E1.50 INCH CASS ND PUBLIC PUBLIC REPORT OF HAIL DAMAGE TO HOME WINDOWS AND DENTS IN CAR. TIME ESTIMATED BASED ON RADAR. 0221 AM HAIL 4 S HORACE 46.70N 96.90W 08/26/2018 E1.50 INCH CASS ND PUBLIC PUBLIC REPORTED 1.5 INCH HAIL. TIME ESTIMATED BY RADAR. 0230 AM HAIL HICKSON 46.67N 96.81W 08/26/2018 E1.50 INCH CASS ND PUBLIC PUBLIC REPORTS GOLF BALL TO PINGPONG SIZED HAIL WITH CRACKED CAR WINDSHIELD. RELAYED THROUGH LOCAL MEDIA, TIME ESTIMATED BASED ON RADAR. 0235 AM HAIL COMSTOCK 46.66N 96.75W 08/26/2018 E1.00 INCH CLAY MN PUBLIC PUBLIC CALLED IN WITH REPORT OF STEADY NICKEL TO QUARTER SIZED HAIL. 0616 PM HAIL WHITE EARTH 47.10N 95.84W 08/26/2018 E1.00 INCH BECKER MN PUBLIC DIME TO QUARTER SIZED HAIL AND VERY HEAVY RAIN 0831 PM TSTM WND GST 2 N MADDOCK 47.99N 99.53W 08/26/2018 M49.00 MPH BENSON ND MESONET NDAWN 0910 PM TSTM WND GST 1 SE HAMPDEN 48.53N 98.64W 08/26/2018 M65.00 MPH RAMSEY ND MESONET RAWS SITE REPORTED 65 MPH WIND GUST. TIME ESTIMATED BY RADAR. 0916 PM HAIL 8 W LITCHVILLE 46.66N 98.36W 08/26/2018 E1.00 INCH BARNES ND PUBLIC 0920 PM TSTM WND GST 8 SE DEVILS LAKE 48.03N 98.75W 08/26/2018 M62.00 MPH RAMSEY ND MESONET ND DOT STATION REPORTED 62 MPH WIND GUST. TIME ESTIMATED BY RADAR. 0940 PM HAIL VALLEY CITY 46.92N 98.01W 08/26/2018 E0.75 INCH BARNES ND PUBLIC 1000 PM TSTM WND DMG 2 S WALES 48.87N 98.60W 08/26/2018 CAVALIER ND EMERGENCY MNGR A FEW LARGE BRANCHES OF OVER 6 INCH DIAMETER DOWN. TIME APPROXIMATE. 1010 PM TSTM WND GST 4 NNW CAVALIER 48.85N 97.66W 08/26/2018 M56.00 MPH PEMBINA ND MESONET NDAWN STATION 1010 PM TSTM WND GST CAVALIER 48.80N 97.62W 08/26/2018 M58.00 MPH PEMBINA ND MESONET ASOS REPORTED 58 MPH WIND GUST. TIME ESTIMATED BY RADAR. 1024 PM TSTM WND GST 9 E CRYSTAL 48.60N 97.47W 08/26/2018 M51.00 MPH PEMBINA ND MESONET NDAWN 2WSW OF SAINT THOMAS 1025 PM TSTM WND GST 3 SSW HAMILTON 48.77N 97.48W 08/26/2018 M71.00 MPH PEMBINA ND MESONET DAVIS 1037 PM TSTM WND GST 1 E PEMBINA 48.97N 97.22W 08/26/2018 M63.00 MPH KITTSON MN MESONET RWIS 1038 PM TSTM WND GST 4 S HUMBOLDT 48.86N 97.09W 08/26/2018 M70.00 MPH KITTSON MN MESONET NDAWN 1043 PM TSTM WND DMG 5 S WARREN 48.12N 96.77W 08/26/2018 POLK MN PUBLIC 2-3 INCH TREE BRANCHES BROKEN OFF 1043 PM TSTM WND GST 6 W KENNEDY 48.64N 97.04W 08/26/2018 M58.00 MPH KITTSON MN MESONET NDAWN 1054 PM TSTM WND GST 1 S HALLOCK 48.75N 96.94W 08/26/2018 M66.00 MPH KITTSON MN AWOS 1055 PM TSTM WND GST DONALDSON 48.57N 96.90W 08/26/2018 M60.00 MPH KITTSON MN MESONET RWIS 1057 PM TSTM WND GST 1 NE STEPHEN 48.46N 96.86W 08/26/2018 M53.00 MPH MARSHALL MN MESONET 1100 PM TSTM WND DMG PEMBINA 48.97N 97.25W 08/26/2018 PEMBINA ND CO-OP OBSERVER WIND GUSTS TO 63 MPH AT ST. VINCENT. WINDS KNOCKED OUT POWER FOR A LARGE PORTION OF TOWN. MANY SMALL TO LARGE BRANCHES DOWN ALONG WITH A FEW TREES. WINDS ALSO TIPPED OVER A SEMI SOUTH OF TOWN TRAVELING NORTH ON I-29. TIME APPROXIMATE. CORRECTED FOR TIME. 1130 PM TSTM WND DMG 4 NW GOODRIDGE 48.19N 95.87W 08/26/2018 MARSHALL MN PUBLIC TWO TREES DOWN IN THE FARM YARD. 2.25 INCHES OF RAIN. 1140 PM TSTM WND DMG WINGER 47.54N 95.99W 08/26/2018 POLK MN PUBLIC REPORTS OF GRAIN BINS DOWN AND BUILDING DAMAGE. RELAYED FROM BROADCAST MEDIA FROM THEIR SOCIAL MEDIA SITE. 1140 PM TSTM WND DMG WINGER 47.54N 95.99W 08/26/2018 POLK MN PUBLIC TREES DOWN ON HWY 59. REPORTED VIA SOCIAL MEDIA. 1151 PM TSTM WND GST FOSSTON 47.58N 95.75W 08/26/2018 M66.00 MPH POLK MN AWOS WIND SENSOR STOPPED REPORTING AT 1151PM SO ACTUAL WIND SPEEDS COULD HAVE BEEN HIGHER 1155 PM TSTM WND DMG 10 ENE GRYGLA 48.35N 95.42W 08/26/2018 BELTRAMI MN PUBLIC TREES AND BRANCHES DOWN NEAR NORTHWOOD CHURCH. TIME ESTIMATED BY OBSERVER. 1204 AM TSTM WND DMG CLEARBROOK 47.69N 95.43W 08/27/2018 CLEARWATER MN PUBLIC PINE TREES DOWN. RELAYED FROM BROADCAST MEDIA FROM THEIR SOCIAL MEDIA SITE.