Sobriety Checkpoint In Fargo Results In 15 Arrests

Fargo, N.D. – A weekend sobriety checkpoint in Fargo resulted in 15 arrests.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says from 9 p.m. Friday until 12:30 a.m. Saturday, 597 vehicles passed through the checkpoint on the eastbound off ramp from I-94 to 25th Street south.

Of the 31 vehicles that were stopped for further testing, six arrests were made for DUI, four for possession of a controlled substance or drug paraphernalia, four for outstanding warrants and one arrest for driving under suspension.

Three open container citations were also issued.

The NDHP reports 30 percent of fatal crashes in the state this year have been alcohol-related.