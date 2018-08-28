RedHawks All But Eliminated from Playoff Contention After Loss to Chicago

The RedHawks lost two of three to Chicago

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks’ playoff chances were on life support entering play on Tuesday.

The RedHawks trailed Gary in the Wild Card race by four games with seven games left, but Gary owns the tiebreaker between the two teams.

Fargo-Moorhead scored early with a pair of runs in the first inning against Chicago.

Then the Dogs scored three in the fifth to grab the lead, which they held onto, eventually winning 7-3.

Gary won its matchup against Wichita, which means a Railcats win or RedHawks loss over the next six games will keep the RedHawks out of the playoffs.