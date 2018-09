MN Prep Football Roundup: Barnesville Spoils DGF Home Opener

Barnesville starts the season 1-0.

GLYNDON, Minn. — The Barnesville Trojans opened the season with a big rivalry victory on the road over DGF 28-8 to begin the season. The Moorhead Spuds did not have as much luck as they fell 40-20 to Elk River.

Perham picked up a win over Frazee 50-8 and Willmar downed Fergus Falls 51-6.