NDSU Bookstore Offers Special Deals on Bison Gear Ahead of Football Game

They have new designs on clothes, accessories, and more

FARGO, N.D. — Back to school also means the start of football season, and many fans are stocking up on Bison gear.

“I come from a very small school, so we all get really pumped for the football games, so it’s really nice to be at a school that has a ton of school spirit,” Madison Floden, a freshman, said.

At NDSU’s “Fan Friday” sale, all clothes and gift items were buy one, get one 50 percent off.

“After all these successes the bison have had and Bison Nation and all the support and excitement to kick off a new season, we want to make sure everyone can really show their bison pride with all the things coming into the bookstore,” Mary Sivertson, clothing buyer at the bookstore said.

It’s not just about the clothes; the bookstore has a lot of new accessories people can get, like fanny packs and purses.

“Fanny packs are back if you can believe it,” Jodi Askew, giftware buyer at the bookstore, said.

People will definitely be putting their gear to use as they get ready for the new season.

“I like the fact that you’re cheering for something you really like, it’s something you believe in, you have your whole spirit in the whole game,” Jassmyn Lindee, a freshman said.

“It’s like how loud it is and stuff because it’s enclosed, you get a different vibe because it’s even louder. And just the students all around, makes it fun,” Molly Hansen, a sophomore, said.

“It’s as much of a community thing as it is the game itself. It’s being together with people that share the love of the sport,” Floden said.

The next Fan Friday promotion will be on Sept. 14.