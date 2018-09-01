Concordia Rolls Past Nebraska Wesleyan in Season Opener

Cobber QB Blake Kragnes went 11-17 with 65 yards and two touchdowns

MOORHEAD, Minn. – For the second straight season, Concordia football handed Nebraska Wesleyan a loss in the season opener. The Cobbers topped the Prairie Wolves 28-3 in Saturday’s contest.

The Cobbers offense heated up after Riley Sheridan scored on a 91-yard run on the squad’s second offensive possession. Concordia quarterback Blake Kragnes added 65 yards and two touchdowns.

Concordia is on the road at Wis.-Whitewater next Saturday at 1:00 p.m.