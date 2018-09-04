Stolen ruby slippers from ‘Wizard of Oz’ set to come home

Austin Erickson,
The F.B.I. says they have recovered the ruby slippers stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

(AP) – Federal authorities say they have recovered pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz” that were stolen from a Minnesota museum 13 years ago.

The slippers were taken from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids in August 2005 when someone went through a window and broke into the small display case. The shoes were insured for $1 million.

Four pairs of ruby slippers worn by Garland in the movie are known to exist. The shoes are made from about a dozen different materials, including wood pulp, silk thread, gelatin, plastic and glass. Most of the ruby color comes from sequins, but the bows of the shoes contain red glass beads.

Categories: Minnesota News
Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Post

Wanted Man Arrested at Barnesville Gas Station
Severe Weather Awareness
Deputy And Fargo Man Help Rescue Woman From Nearly...
Ada Man Accused of Setting His House on Fire

You Might Like

Danica Patrick To Headline "Voices of Vision" In Fargo

FARGO, N.D. -- The woman with the most top-10 finishes of any female in the NASCAR Cup Series is coming to Fargo. Danica Patrick will headline The Chamber's 9th annual Voices of Vision on Wednesday, November 14. Patrick's presentation is…

Beltrami County Jail Inmate's Death Under Investigation

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- A 27-year-old man from Apple Valley, Minnesota died Sunday while in custody at the Beltrami County Jail. According to the sheriff's office, Hardel Sherrell collapsed and became unresponsive while in the presence of a corrections officer and…

Minnesota State Fair attendance tops 2 million, breaking record

FALCON HEIGHTS, MINN. (KMSP) - Total attendance for the 2018 Minnesota State Fair surpassed two million visitors for the first time in Great Minnesota Get-Together history. Five record-breaking days of attendance offset several rainy days, leading to the record-breaking grand total of 2,046,533 for 2018. The second…