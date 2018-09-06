Cobbers Need Another Dominant Defensive Showing Against Wisconsin-Whitewater

The Cobbers held Nebrasaka-Wesleyan to three points and fewer than 200 total yards of total offense on Saturday

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Concordia football is heading into week two with confidence and a win under its belt.

The Cobbers held Nebrasaka-Wesleyan to three points and fewer than 200 total yards of total offense in the opener last Saturday. That’s an impressive feat for a Prairie Wolves squad that set the school record for total offense a year ago and returned seven offensive starters.

The Cobbers know they’re going to need another dominant defense in week two to stop the six-time national champs, Wisconsin-Whitewater.

“Defensively right now that’s our strong point,” head coach Terry Horan said. “We’ve got returning starters and a lot of guys that have played. I mean, three points to that football team was pretty good. I mean that’s the lowest output they’ve had since 2014, so pretty proud of our defense. I think the level and intensity is changed this week because we know the size of the opponent.”

“Starting out 1-0 for any team I feel like is a big confidence booster, especially for us going down to Whitewater,” quarterback Blake Kragnes said. “They’re a big time DIII school and that’s one thing we’ve been trying to practice and incorporate into our practice this week is just how fast they fly around to the ball and how to get used to that by Saturday.”

Cobbers kick off at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.