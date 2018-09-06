Vikings Motivated by New Offensive Coordinator as Week One Arrives

John DeFilippo was the Eagles quarterback coach a year ago.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings are one of 26 NFL teams opening up their season on Sunday.

The Vikings are hoping they have all of the pieces to finally put together a championship season.

They are dealing with some new faces on the coaching staff, most notably their offensive coordinator John DeFilippo.

Flip was the quarterbacks coach for the Eagles last season, and Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen says having a new OC has been pushing everyone to work harder as they try to impress him.

“I think it’s a good thing,” Thielen said. “It pushes you. It makes you work toward those little details like you talked about to make sure you’re performing at a high level. You just need to find that right balance between getting frustrated with yourself and learning from it versus Getting frustrated with yourself and losing confidence, just trying to find that right spot.”

Minnesota kicks off against San Francisco Saturday at 12:00 p.m.