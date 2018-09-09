Truck Drivers Come Together to Help Out Special Olympics North Dakota

More than 75 drivers took part in the truck convoy

FARGO, N.D. — Truck drivers have teamed up to rev up their engines, honk their horns, and go on a little journey, all to make a big impact for some of their favorite athletes.

“They’re just special in their own way. They’re normal people, they do normal stuff. To hear their stories in sports and stuff is pretty cool,” said Chad Sorensen, a truck driver from Larimore, North Dakota.

For the last few years, Sorensen has been at the front of the pack, guiding the 18–mile route.

He says he leads the charge so people can see how truck drivers care about the community.

“It’s a way to promote a positive image of our industry and help out Special Olympics raise some money for the athletes to get to their events and raise money for a good cause,” said Sorensen.

The leaders of Special Olympics North Dakota say they love having these passionate drivers help out.

“The trucking industry has some incredible people and often times we forget about the people behind the wheel, the truck drivers, and the truck drivers are community driven people as well. They like to give back, they like to participate,” said Kathy Meagher, the President and CEO of Special Olympics North Dakota.

This is the fifteenth year in which the trucking community has come together to support Special Olympics North Dakota. Whether it’s the first time or the fifteenth time for some of the drivers, they still love the chance to rev up their engines and give back to the community.

The athletes didn’t just stand on the sidelines, some came along for the trip.

“Seeing the smiles on all the athletes and all the little kids, they’re so excited to see all the big trucks and they want you to honk the horn, and I just think it’s a great deal for everybody,” said Sorensen.

Today’s event was part of the international Truck Convoy for Special Olympics, which unites more than 2,000 drivers around the world and raised $1 million last year.