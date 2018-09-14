Play of the Week Nominees: September 14

VOTE FOR THE CHRIS HEISE HS PLAY OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

FARGO, N.D. —This week’s nominees feature action from two different sports. Two different student-athletes proved they’re willing to lay out in order to rein in play of the week honors.

First up out of Shanley boys soccer, West Fargo dances through the defense. It’s a great move, but this play isn’t about him! Shanley keeper Cam Hoff makes the diving save! He just barely gets a hand on the ball to steer it clear!

It’s a solid play, but is it better than this one from fargo south football?

Wyatt Hanson sends a bullet to Bless Flomo in the end zone. Flomo makes the diving grab!

Both plays are great, but which is better? Vote on our website and our twitter poll @kvrrsports. The winner will be revealed on Monday.