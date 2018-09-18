NDSU Football Getting into a Rhythm as Conference Play Approaches

The Bison host Delaware Saturday afternoon.

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football is wrapping up its non-conference schedule this weekend against Delaware.

The Bison have never matched up with the Fightin’ Blue Hens before, but Delaware has a good amount of history. The Hens are six-time national runners-up.

The Bison only have one week to prepare for Delaware.

They had the entire offseason to get ready for Cal Poly in week one. Then, they had a bye week, which gave them two weeks of prep for North Alabama.

But, now things are moving more quickly as conference play approaches.

“We’re getting into a rhythm of things,” senior defensive back Jaylaan Wimbush said. “This is how the season should be. This is how it was last year for us as well. So, we’re getting our young guys prepared for what’s actually to come instead of a long week and then a bye week. You’ve got to maintain your body and take care of everything off the field so that on Saturdays you feel refreshed and ready to go.”

Wimbush and the Bison take on Delaware Saturday at 1:00 p.m. inside the Dome.