Vikings WR Adam Thielen and his Wife Caitlin Launch Foundation

The Thielen's partnered with the University of Minnesota's Masonic Children's Hospital

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. —Wide Reciever Adam Thielen’s life changed drastically when the Vikings took a chance on him in 2013. He and his wife Caitlin are now changing other people’s lives with the start of the Thielen Foundation.

They’ve partnered with the University of Minnesota’s Masonic Children’s Hospital to help those coping with mental challenges.

The Thielen’s will also host fundraisers to raise money and create awareness for pediatric behavioral and mental health.