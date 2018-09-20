Baker Garden & Gift Offers Carnivorous Plant Workshops

FARGO– Beginning in late September, Baker Garden & Gift will offer “Bakers Little Shop of Horrors” plant workshops.

This fall workshop will teach participants the proper care for carnivorous plants, where they are found in the wild, and the conditions they thrive in.

Participants will have the chance to plant their very own carnivorous plant terrariums to take home.

“What’s not to love?,” Baker Garden & Gift plant expert Rebecca Heide said. “They’re so unique and different and we often do not get a whole lot of carnivorous plants in, so it’s a really new and exciting thing we have right now. With Halloween around the corner, I’m sure people are pretty excited for something a little bit on the strange side.”

