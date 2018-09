Bismarck Overpowers Fargo South in Bruins’ Final Game in the Dome

The Demons won 41-7

FARGO, N.D. — As Fargo South waits out its brand new turf field, the Bruins had just one more regular-season game inside the FargoDome.

The lost that matchup at the hands of Bismarck to fall to 3-2 on the season.

The Demons remain undefeated at 5-0.