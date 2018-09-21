Fargo Park District Hosts Annual Fall Festival

FARGO–Fargo Park District is getting festive for the fall season with its annual Fall Festival.

This is the 20th year Fargo Park District is hosting its annual Fall Festival.

The festival offers games and activities for the entire family to enjoy.

If you purchase an activity pass, you can participate in activities such as pumpkin decorating and horse-drawn carriage rides.

There are pumpkins for sale at Rheault Farm’s pumpkin patch.

“We are all about family-friendly events and the biggest joy that we have is watching those kids come in and experience something that they haven’t experienced before,” Fargo Park District executive director Joel Vettel said. “That is all about Fall Festival, when they came in, the eyes light up, the smiles are there, and they get a chance to experience wonderful games, wonderful crafts, but also just the atmosphere.”

People can attend the festival on Saturday from 10 am-5 pm and on Sunday from noon to 5 pm.