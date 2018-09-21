High Five Wentz Bobblehead Released As QB Returns To Field

Only 1,000 limited edition bobbleheads have been made available.

MILWAUKEE, WI — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released the officially licensed Carson Wentz and Thundar NDSU High Five Bobblehead.

It’s the first featuring Wentz and Thundar together.

Wentz is the most prolific quarterback in North Dakota State history.

He’ll make his first start this season after a knee injury sidelined him in 2017.

Wentz and the Eagles will take on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at NOON on KVRR.

The Wentz bobbleheads were produced by FOCO, they can be purchased through the Bobblehead Hall of Fame’s website: