Man, Cattle Die After Crash Near Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. – A 49-year-old man has died after his pickup carrying a trailer full of cattle crashed Friday.

It happened on State Highway 20 3 miles south of Devils Lake around 3:15.

The North Dakota State Patrol says a pickup was heading north when it left the road. The driver, a Devils Lake man, was taken to St. Alexius Hospital where he died. Police say five of the cattle died as well.

The crash remains under investigation.