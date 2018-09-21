Vietnam Veterans of America Hosts Ceremony for National POW/MIA Day

The ceremony included a 21-gun salute and moments of silence

VETERANS MEMORIAL BRIDGE– Vietnam Veterans of America is recognizing prisoners of war and those missing in action.

Speeches and moments of silence took place at the ceremony in honor of National POW/MIA day.

The ceremony included a 21-gun salute for the over 350 POW’s and MIA’s from North Dakota who served between World War II and the Vietnam War.

Vietnam Veterans of America secretary, Russel Stabler, said it’s important to recognize those who aren’t able to enjoy the freedoms of this country today.

“These men and women are missing and they went off to war for this country,” Stabler said. “Our men and women that are POW’s and MIA’s don’t have those freedoms, they are imprisoned.”

The VFW Auxiliary and the American Legion Color Guard were also present at the ceremony.