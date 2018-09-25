Delta experiencing online outage; planes being held at gate

– Delta Airlines is experiencing issues with their computers, according to multiple tweets from their official account. An airport official said there is a ground-stop on Delta and Delta Connect flights.

The issue was noticed by customers around 8 p.m. Customers started to tweet Delta’s official Twitter account asking the problem.

“We apologize for the difficulties you have experienced. We are experiencing technical difficulties at this time. We are fully aware of the issue and we are working expeditiously toward a resolution as soon as possible. We appreciate your continued patience,” reads one response from Delta.

“Our computer tracking system is temporarily down. I suggest you reach back again in about an hour when our system should be back up and we will be able to assist you,” read another.

The Atlanta-based airline soon posted an official statement on their website:

“Delta IT teams are working diligently to address a technology issue impacting some of our systems. We have issued a Delta groundstop as we work to bring systems back up as quickly as possible. We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience.”

A spokesperson for Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Delta’s “home” airport, said there is an outage affecting Delta and Delta Connect. Delta flights are not leaving the gates and incoming flights are being stopped on taxiways because there are no gates.

The delays caused by the outage are compounding an already hectic travel day. The FAA’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center real-time status showed online delays Tuesday evening in Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Newark, and New York due mostly to weather.