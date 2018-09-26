College Volleyball: UND Hangs On to Take First Summit League Match Against NDSU

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND volleyball topped NDSU in the first contest as Summit League opponents, 3-2.

North Dakota (10-8, 2-1 SL) took the first two sets by a total of eight points, but the Bison bounced back to not only win its first set since 2014 against the Fighting Hawks, but also take the next two to force a five-set match.

The Fighting Hawks took the fifth and final set 15-9 to claim their fourth straight win over the Bison.

Allie Mauch exploded for a career-high 19 kills and McKenzie Burke followed with her sixth career ‘double-double’ for NDSU.

Jordan Vail led the Fighting Hawks with 19 kills, hit .567 and had a match-high six blocks, while Brynn Niuekirk collected 18 kills to lead a group of five players with double-figure kills. Roosa Rautio finished with 61 assists, while Taliyah Flores claimed a match-high 30 digs.

