College Volleyball: NDSU Trying to Overcome Early-Match Struggles

In each of the last three matches, NDSU lost the first set, but still rallied back to force five sets

FARGO, N.D. — The Bison know they have some work to do after Wednesday’s loss. The herd got down early, and had to climb their way back from a two set deficit.

That’s been an ugly trend all season for NDSU. In each of the last three matches, they lost the first set, but still rallied back to force five sets. That resilience is something they see as a silver lining.

“We’re trying to work on how we start off strong, how we finish strong, and it’s just finding those two pieces because what we’re doing in the middle of games and middle of sets is good,” head coach Jennifer Lopez said.

“I think our team has worked really well on having a sense of urgency and we play really well under pressure,” added sophomore Allie Mauch. “Coming back from an 0-2 deficit, I mean that’s pretty evident but we have to work on finishing.”

The Bison are at home this Friday hosting South Dakota State.