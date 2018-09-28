ND Football: Shanley Outlasts Bismarck St. Mary’s to Remain Undefeated

Shanley and Bismarck St. Mary's have combined for seven of the last nine state titles

FARGO, N.D. — In North Dakota Class 2A football, Shanley and Bismarck St. Mary’s have been at the forefront for the last decade.

The two have combined for seven of the last nine state titles, plus Shanley has finished runner-up an additional four times in that span.The Saints and Deacons squared off in last year’s state final, with St. Mary’s coming out on top.

Friday’s contest proved to be a rematch for the Deacons, outlasting the Saints 14-7. The win improves the Deacons record to 6-0 on the season.