ND Football: Shanley Outlasts Bismarck St. Mary’s to Remain Undefeated

Shanley and Bismarck St. Mary's have combined for seven of the last nine state titles
Maria Santora,

FARGO, N.D. — In North Dakota Class 2A football, Shanley and Bismarck St. Mary’s have been at the forefront for the last decade.

The two have combined for seven of the last nine state titles, plus Shanley has finished runner-up an additional four times in that span.The Saints and Deacons squared off in last year’s state final, with St. Mary’s coming out on top.

Friday’s contest proved to be a rematch for the Deacons, outlasting the Saints 14-7.  The win improves the Deacons record to 6-0 on the season.

Categories: High School, KVRR Sports Extra, Top Sports Headlines
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

Girls Soccer: Kelsch’s Hat Trick Leads Shanl...
Coach of the Week: Shanley Soccer’s Lance Ha...
Sheyenne Baseball, Softball, Soccer all Pick up Wi...
Kava Scores 1,000th Career Point, Shanley Deals Lo...

You Might Like

NDDOT Prepares for Bison Game Drone Demonstration

FARGO--Drones can be used for both capturing moments and helping a community. The North Dakota Department of Transportation is setting its sights on the tailgating area of the NDSU-SDSU game, a visual line of…