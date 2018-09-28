Play of the Week Nominees: September 28

VOTE FOR THE KEN KRAFT AGENCY HS PLAY OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s nominees show off some fancy footwork. Both athletes are side stepping their way to fame and glory.

First up out of Fargo South boys soccer, Bruin keeper Jordan Reihe soars to the side to make the diving save.

This play is impressive, but is it better than the play out of Hawley football?

Off the snap, Nuggets senior Chase Libak leaps over the defense and into the endzone. It’s a nifty move and a sweet finish.

Both plays are great. Which is better? That’s for you to decide.