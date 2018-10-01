Sen. John Hoeven Doesn’t Believe Kavanaugh FBI Investigation Will Bring New Information

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Supreme Court begins a new term Monday with eight justices instead of nine.

The fate of nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh is still up in the air as the FBI is now investigating assault allegations against him.

North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven still sides with the longtime judge.

“We’ll have to go through this additional background check, but it’s the 7th one. I think we’ll know after that what we know today and, as you know, I believe that we should vote for him to be on the Supreme Court. I’ve already made my position known on that,” Hoeven said.