West Fargo Police Department Supports Breast Cancer Awareness with Pink Patch Project

The department is selling patches and auctioning off the worn patches at the end of the month
Maggie LaMere,

WEST FARGO, ND– West Fargo Police Department patrol officers are wearing pink patches for its Pink Patch Project, a month-long fundraiser for breast cancer awareness.

The department is selling patches and auctioning off the worn patches at the end of the month.

The money raised will go toward the Edith Sanford Breast Center.

“Whether it’s family, friends, coworkers, we don’t really know anyone that hasn’t been impacted by breast cancer,” West Fargo Police Department Chief Heith Janke said. “When you look at the stats, it’s pretty scary with the amount of women who are impacted and the amount of women who die every year from breast cancer. Knowing that, we just want to do whatever we can to help.”

If you would like to purchase a patch, either visit the West Fargo Police Department or the Sandy’s Donuts located in West Fargo.

Categories: Community, Health, North Dakota News
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

West Fargo School District Holds Forum to Discuss ...
Synthetic Opioids Are Proving to Be More Deadly th...
Former West Fargo Police Chief Described as “...
West Fargo Named Safest City in North Dakota

You Might Like

Teen found dead at Bemidji State University

BEMIDJI, Minn. (KMSP) - Police in Bemidji, Minnesota are investigating after an 18-year-old was found lying on the ground early Sunday morning at Bemidji State University. According to police, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Bemidji State University's Tamarack Hall on a report of…