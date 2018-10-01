West Fargo Police Department Supports Breast Cancer Awareness with Pink Patch Project

The department is selling patches and auctioning off the worn patches at the end of the month

WEST FARGO, ND– West Fargo Police Department patrol officers are wearing pink patches for its Pink Patch Project, a month-long fundraiser for breast cancer awareness.

The money raised will go toward the Edith Sanford Breast Center.

“Whether it’s family, friends, coworkers, we don’t really know anyone that hasn’t been impacted by breast cancer,” West Fargo Police Department Chief Heith Janke said. “When you look at the stats, it’s pretty scary with the amount of women who are impacted and the amount of women who die every year from breast cancer. Knowing that, we just want to do whatever we can to help.”

If you would like to purchase a patch, either visit the West Fargo Police Department or the Sandy’s Donuts located in West Fargo.