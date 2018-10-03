College Basketball: UND’s Lexi Klabo Named to Preseason All-Summit League First Team

Klabo comes off a monster season that saw her post 19 points and 9.3 rebounds per game
Maria Santora,

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — (UND Athletics) Senior forward Lexi Klabo was named to the Preseason All-Summit League First Team, announced today by conference officials. South Dakota State was chosen the league favorite by coaches, sports information directors and media with North Dakota coming in sixth in tight polling.

Klabo, a First Team All-Big Sky Conference selection last season, comes off a monster season that saw her post 19 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, both totals highest among the 11 players named to the all-Summit preseason teams. The Fargo, N.D., native paced her former league with 14 double-doubles last season, etching 16 games of 20 points or more. She was one of the country’s top post players, finishing in the top 60 in a host of statistical categories. The 6-foot-2 Klabo finished sixth in the NCAA in free throws made with 189, a number that shattered UND’s all-time single-season record by 45.  Her 2.2 blocks per game were 32nd while her 14 double-doubles ranked 43rd, points per game were 49th (19.0) and rebounding average was 57th (9.3).

She became the 36th UND player to reach 1,000 career points and just the 14th to do so before her senior season, tallying double figures in scoring in all but four games last year. She’ll go into her final campaign already a two-time all-conference honoree and looking to extend North Dakota’s streak of having at least one player on the postseason all-conference first team in each of the last five seasons.

SDSU garnered 24 of the possible 33 first-place votes to finish atop the preseason poll while defending regular season champion South Dakota grabbed the other nine plaudits to place second. Western Illinois was third with Oral Roberts, Denver and UND making up a tight middle of the pack. NDSU, Omaha and Purdue Fort Wayne rounded out the poll.

North Dakota opens play Oct. 28 with the first of two exhibition games. Regular season play ramps up Nov. 6 with a road trip to Syracuse, tipping off seven consecutive road tilts for the Fighting Hawks before opening the home schedule in earnest Dec. 7 against Milwaukee.

