UND Hockey Uses 2018 Shortcomings as Motivation

The Fighting Hawks missed the playoffs for the first time since 2002 last season

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND hockey is itching to get back on the ice, and much of that has to do with last seasons shortcomings. The Fighting Hawks missed the playoffs for the first time since 2002, and for the first time in head coach Brad Berry’s three years on the job.

The Fighting Hawks’ 11 returners aren’t forgetting that feeling heading into 2019. The team says they’ve kept in touch all summer reminding one another why they need to train, practice, and focus a little harder this time around.

“It’s a long summer, a disappointing summer, too long of a summer,” goal keeper Peter Thome said. “The result last year left a sour taste in all the player’s mouths. I’m sure the fans too, the coaching staff, so we were itching to get back at it. We were all texting the group chat all summer like, ‘oh can;t wait for fall and to get back on campus and get things rolling.”

The Fighting Hawks host Manitoba in an exhibition game on Saturday.