School Bus Rolls Over in Slushy Conditions, Kids Injured

NEAR KULM, N.D. – Kids suffer minor injuries after a school bus rollover near Kulm, North Dakota.

It happened around 5:50 Thursday night.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver, a 46-year-old Kulm man, was heading west on Highway 13 when he lost control on a curve because of the slushy conditions. The bus then entered the ditch, rolled and stopped on its roof.

Authorities say seven children ages 10 to 13 were inside at the time. Four were taken to Jamestown Regional Medical Center. The bus driver was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.