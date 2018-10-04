UND Hockey Focused on Flipping Draws into Wins in 2019

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — In the program’s first 40 years, UND hockey never finished with more than three ties in a season. That tradition went out the window in 2018.

The Fighting Hawks played in a school record 15 overtime games last season, ten of which ended in a draw. Those deadlocks kept UND from locking down a playoff spot for the first time in sixteen years.

Breaking that ugly trend is at the forefront of the 2019 season.

“We didn’t finish games properly,” captain Colton Poolman said. “We did not close out games, manage games efficiently and that came back to bite us in the butt there at the end of the year, so the quicker we can learn that lesson the better.”

“Sometimes we weren’t fully there or we’d come out flat footed, so I think that’s the biggest thing is being ready at all times and keeping our foot on the gas for sure,” added sophomore forward Grant Mismash.

The Fighting Hawks take the ice on Saturday hosting Manitoba in exhibition.