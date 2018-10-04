Vinyl Taco Offers Specials to Celebrate “National Taco Day”

Customers had a chance to win t-shirts and shot glasses throughout the day

FARGO, N.D. — As part of National Taco Day, Vinyl Taco in Downtown Fargo invited people to take part in the day’s festivities.

Throughout the day, people enjoyed discounts off alcoholic beverages with a chance to win prizes like t–shirts and shot glasses.

The restaurant’s general manager says with many different varieties of tacos available, people have plenty of reasons to celebrate.

“What we like to do is have a lot of fun, and obviously if you have an event like National Taco Day, it’s a great time to bring everybody together. We throw a couple specials out there to keep people moving and it’s great. It’s fun to have great conversations about vinyl records and eat some great food,” said Kevin Nelson, the General Manager of Vinyl Taco.

Last year, Americans collectively ate 4.5 billion tacos, which is equivalent to the weight of two Empire State Buildings.