Baker Garden & Gift Gets Festive for the Fall Season

The Fall Festival offers activities like pumpkin picking and decorating, face painting, and a scavenger hunt

FARGO– Baker Garden & Gift is getting festive for the fall season with its first Fall Festival.

This family-friendly event offers activities like pumpkin picking and decorating, face painting, and a scavenger hunt.

You can try various types of apples and purchase apple trees.

Eric Baker, owner of Baker Garden & Gift, said he looks forward to people participating in fall activities together.

“The fun thing is to see some of our new staff, that have only worked for us for a couple of years, they really get into the kids [activities] and the face painting,” Baker said. “So, I think it’s just a positive experience all the way around, not only for customers but also it gives us the ending of our season.”

The Fall Festival is on Sunday from 12-4pm.

Staff will also be available to offer tips on how to winterize you perennials.