Bicylist killed in Wadena

WADENA, MINN. (KFGO) – A bicyclist from Detroit Lakes is dead after colliding with a vehicle late Thursday night in Wadena.

The State Patrol says the 39-year-old man crossed over Highway 10 against a red light and struck a pickup truck. The victim died at the scene. The driver and passenger in the truck were not injured.

State troopers say the roadway was wet at the time of the accident.