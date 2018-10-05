Interstate Shoes & Repair Helps Less Fortunate Keep Their Feet Safe With Boot Drive

The shoe store is teaming up with the New Life Center to bring used boots to people transitioning out of homelessness
Maggie LaMere,

MOORHEAD, MN–Interstate Shoes & Repair is hosting its Boots for Charity for people transitioning out of homelessness.

Interstate Shoes & Repair is teaming up with the New Life Center to bring used boots to people in need of safe and durable footwear.

People who bring used boots in can receive 15% off their next shoe purchase.

The shoe store is repairing boots in need of repair before sending them to the New Life Center.

“We decided there was a need in the community,” Interstate Shoes & Repair owner Diane Olson said. “A number of people that are there are going to be starting a job and don’t have the correct footwear, maybe they need a safety boot. So we thought, why not start.”

The Boots for Charity sale is offered until October 13th.

