Fargo Force’s Meyers Earns USHL Forward of the Week Honor

Meyers scored three goals and added an assist over the weekend.

FARGO, N.D. (Fargo Force) – Fargo Force forward, Ben Meyers, has been named the USHL forward of the week after a four-point weekend at home with three goals and one assist.

The forward scored his first goal of the season during the Force’s home opener on Friday night in front of 4,093 fans and went on to score two more on Saturday.

This continued Meyers’ point streak into four games where he has scored three goals and added four assists in that span. He leads the Force in scoring with seven total points and is tied for second in overall scoring in the USHL. He is currently averaging 1.75 points per game. Meyers is committed to the University of Minnesota following his junior hockey career.

The Force are on the road this weekend in Omaha and Sioux Falls and return to Scheels Arena Oct. 18-19 to take on the Sioux City Musketeers.