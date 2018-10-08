Sen. Heitkamp, Rep. Cramer React: Brett Kavanaugh’s Confirmation and Senate Race Moving Forward

RUTLAND, N.D. — It was a celebration for all things Scandinavian and a touch of politics, as Sen. Heitkamp and Congressman Cramer continue their campaigns for the senate in the 34th annual Uffda Day parade.

Right now, Cramer is leading the polls 50 to 42.

His supporters say they expect him to win because Heitkamp didn’t vote to confirm Kavanaugh.

“I’m really disgusted with that. Two–thirds of North Dakotans wanted her to vote for him and she didn’t,” Greg Zimbelman said.

Others are certain North Dakotans will recognize Heitkamp knows how to think for herself.

“I think that North Dakotans like that she’s independent minded,” Cameron Gulleson said.

“It’s absolutely juvenile the way everyone is acting. They have to think of the people. Not the party,” Yvonne Nelson said.

Heitkamp says she was “doing her job” by using her conscience and watching all the proceedings, including Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh’s testimonies, when she decided not to vote for the judge’s confirmation.

“I just couldn’t vote yes because I believe that Judge Kavanaugh wasn’t as truthful as he needed to be and his judicial temperament was not appropriate for the highest court in the land,” Heitkamp said.

Now that he has been confirmed, Heitkamp says she will support the decision of the Senate.

“We wish him nothing but the best, wish his family nothing but the best. Hopefully the senate has learned to put partisanship aside and do a due process,” Heitkamp said.

Cramer says he was pleased with the decision because Kavanaugh’s views align closely with that of North Dakotans.

“It’s good for North Dakota. Brett Kavanaugh’s record in the D.C. Circuit has been very pro–North Dakota,” Cramer said.

While he says Heitkamp’s “no” vote will help him in the race, he admits he also hasn’t won yet.

“It’s defining but it’s not the deciding factor. We still have four weeks. It’s by no means done,” Cramer said.

However, Heitkamp says she doesn’t believe voters won’t pick her based on how she voted for Kavanaugh.

“A lot of people have already made up their mind. It’s important to get our vote. He’ll get out his vote and hopefully the undecideds will say look, we want somebody who gets results, somebody who’s bipartisan,” Heitkamp said.

