UND Football Coming Off Bye Week with Fresh Attitude

The team says the bye could not come at a better time

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The bye week could not come at a more opportune time for the University of North Dakota football team.

Right in the middle of their season it gives them a chance to rest up, get back to the basics and work on those fundamentals.

“We haven’t experienced that in a couple years, a bye week in the middle of the season,” coach Bubba Schweigert said. “So it was good to get some guys healthy. It give them some well needed rest after five tough football games. We also developed some depth on our team by giving the young guys plenty of practice opportunities.”

Getting the little details right. Getting back into the fundamentals. Relearning those things especially because were going into week 6 now,” defensive back Ty Shannon said. “By this time were already starting to roll over our fundamentals and try to focus on everything else.”

“This one seemed to come at a good time for us,” Schweigert said. “To play five games, there’s going to be guys that are soar, banged up, it’s just the nature of the game. Having a week there for the guys to recover and feel better physically I think will help our team.

Next up for North Dakota this Saturday, the Montana Grizzles, who were upset by Portland State last week.

Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. Saturday from the Alerus Center in Grand Forks.