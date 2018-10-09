NDSU Football Ready for Veteran Western Illinois Squad

The Bison face the Leathernecks on Saturday night

FARGO, N.D. — Heading into this weekend, North Dakota State is one of four FCS programs without any losses this season.

The top-ranked Bison are preparing to hit the road for the second consecutive week to face Western Illinois.

The Leathernecks are 2-3 on the season, but both of those wins came in their only two home games.

This is the third conference game for both squads, and as the Bison continue a stretch against familiar opponents, they are continuing to try and shake things up.

When it comes to Western Illinois in particular, it’s about trying to fool their quarterback who has been starting for the last three seasons.

“It’s going to be harder to try and disguise things because he’s been playing us for three years straight,” NDSU linebacker Jabril Cox said. “He kind of knows us and our system. We’re just going to stick with what we do and just execute.”

The emphasis on themselves instead of their opponent is consistent with what NDSU tries to focus on.

“We’re going to do what we do,” senior safety Rob Grimsley said. “That was a big thing the coaches focused on last week is why we struggled a little bit. We were trying to do too much. So, I think the big focus this week is we’re going to do what we do and not try to focus on their offense too much and just focus on how we do things and then we’ll be able to be more successful.”

The Bison take on Western Saturday at 6:00 p.m.