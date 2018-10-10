Buchanan – Town of the Week 10-09-18

Rob Kupec,

Buchanan cruised to any easy victory over Nielsville.

Categories: Town Of The Week
Tags: , ,

Related Post

Waubun – Town of the Week 10-2-18
Rosholt, SD – Town of the Week 5-8-18
Richville, MN – Town of the Week 9-11-18
Man Who Died After Crashing Into Horses Identified

You Might Like

School Weather Announcements for Thursday 10/11

KVRR has started getting weather-related school announcements for Thursday October 11th. We will be updating the list once more come in. School and buses two hours late Valley City Public Schools Barnes County North