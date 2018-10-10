Buchanan – Town of the Week 10-09-18

You Might Like
School Weather Announcements for Thursday 10/11
KVRR has started getting weather-related school announcements for Thursday October 11th. We will be updating the list once more come in. School and buses two hours late Valley City Public Schools Barnes County North
Red Ball Sees Snow for the First Time After Traveling Around World
FARGO, N.D. -- You may have seen that big Red Ball around town this past week. Now, it sees snow for the very first time. The ball was placed in front of the Fargo…
No Travel Advised For Jamestown, Valley City, Michigan and Surrounding Areas
BISMARCK, N.D. -- The North Dakota Department of Transportation along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol have issued a No Travel Advisory for portions of eastern North Dakota due to snow/ice covered roads and reduced visibility creating hazardous driving conditions. Cities included…
Severe Weather
