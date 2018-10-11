Greywind’s Speak Out at March for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

Savanna's father Joe says, "We're mad at the community, we're mad at the jurors. We're mad at the police."

FARGO, N.D. — Community members are coming together to make a statement about the number of missing and murdered indigenous people.

Among them is Savanna Greywind’s family.

They spoke to KVRR’s Danielle Church for the first time after William Hoehn’s trial.

The family shares their disappointment not just in Savanna’s case but why they expected more from the community.

“We’re pissed off. Me and my family are mad. We’re mad at the community, we’re mad at the jurors, we’re mad at the police. We’re all mad, this ain’t right. This is all common sense right here. This is common sense what these guys did. And for him to get off? That’s b*******,” said Joe Greywind, Savanna’s father.

Greywind says more people from the community should have come out to the March for Justice, ultimately missing an opportunity to remember their daughter and every other indigenous person who has ever been lost or killed.

“If the community has anything to say, come up and march. Come out and say something for Savanna. She didn’t deserve this. Neither did Haisley or any other missing or murdered indigenous woman. This is bad. This is bad,” Greywind said.

“When you put your hands together to put water on your face, or you take a scoop of water to put up to your mouth, remember you have blood on your hands,” said Sharon White Bear, chairwoman of the Fargo Native American Commission.

It’s blood on the hands of every person who some say should have paid more attention while looking for women like Savanna and Olivia Lone Bear, a 32–year–old mother who went missing from New Town, North Dakota last October until her body was found in August.

“Women go missing every day. It’s something that we need to pay attention to and people need to be worried about because these women are missing. They have whole lives. They’re important and they need to be found,” said McKenzie Huson, who participated in the march.

Ambrosia Yellow Bird says her aunt was murdered in South Dakota last year, which is what made her realize how little people pay attention to missing indigenous women.

“It took a really long time for anyone to do anything about it. It just makes me feel unworthy and unequal to a white girl who would have been posted all over the news and something like that.”

Marchers started at the Depot, walked down Broadway until they reached Great Northern Bicycle Company.