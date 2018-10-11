Volunteers from Microsoft Team Up to Clean House of Coworker’s Father

The cleanup was part of United Way of Cass-Clay's "Day of Caring"

FARGO, N.D. — A few weeks away from his 70th birthday, Darrell Eck received an early birthday gift from his daughter and her coworkers: a freshly-cleaned home.

“Now he doesn’t have to come here and clean so I think he’s very excited and it’ll be nice for him to come home to a comfortable clean house. When it comes to cleaning, deep cleaning, and dusting, it could be a little bit tricky when they’re a little bit older, so it’s nice to do stuff like this for him,” said Star-Ann Schank, Eck’s daughter.

With her father getting older, Star–Ann found out about an opportunity to help out with United Way.

“I knew there was a need for seniors in our community, and I also knew that my dad could use a little bit of help so I just sent an email to ask if they could help my dad,” said Schank.

And one by one, Star–Ann put the pieces of her team together.

“Everybody replied right away and said, ‘yep, we’re in and let’s help your dad.’ I think when you have that connection, I think it helps you get a better turnout,” said Schank.

Whether it was through scrubbing the floor or cleaning out the cabinets, Star–Ann’s coworkers jumped at the chance to put a smile on her father’s face.

“Last year we had the privilege of being here when he came, before we left, and to just see how excited he was and how much it meant to have us here,” said Amy Meholski, a coworker of Schank’s at Microsoft.

At the end of the day, Star–Ann is happy not only to make a difference with her coworkers, but to make her dad happy.

“I think it’s special that we can do things like this for members in our community and even more special because he’s my dad so he has spent his life doing things for me and the fact that I can help him out in ways like this is really special,” said Schank.

This is the 27th year United Way of Cass–Clay has organized the event.

More than 160 volunteers, including Star–Ann and her coworkers, work for Microsoft.